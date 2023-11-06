Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE RC opened at $10.16 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

