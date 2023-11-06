Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $38.71

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

