Analysts Set Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Target Price at $8.13

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.78 on Monday. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

