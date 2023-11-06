Analysts Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $69.80

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter.

SKY stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

