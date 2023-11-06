United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 218,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 82,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

