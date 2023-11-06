Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $94.69

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $102.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

