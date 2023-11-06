L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRLCY

L’Oréal Stock Performance

About L’Oréal

Shares of LRLCY opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $97.64.

(Get Free Report

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.