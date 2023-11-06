Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.31.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $218.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $219.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Certuity LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.