Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.14 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

