Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $11.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 502,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

FATE opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

