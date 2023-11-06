Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $11.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.03.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
FATE opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $23.96.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
