Brokerages Set Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target at $16.11

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,642,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

