Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

