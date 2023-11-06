Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

