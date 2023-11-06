Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PARA
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Price Performance
Paramount Global stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
