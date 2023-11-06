Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $184.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.86.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $183.94 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

