Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Lazard Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 668.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 592,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

