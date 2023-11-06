Analysts Set JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Price Target at GBX 372.14

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 372.14 ($4.53).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 3.9 %
JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
