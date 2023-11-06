Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNDX

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,942,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.