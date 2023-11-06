Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $17.05 on Monday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 2,566.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 348,461 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Constellium by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in Constellium by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 835,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 596,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the last quarter.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

