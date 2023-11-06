Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $16.20 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

