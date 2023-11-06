Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $16.20 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.