Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 50.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 404.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

