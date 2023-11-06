Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MRAM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $89,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $89,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $130,565.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,866.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,426 shares of company stock worth $904,081. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

