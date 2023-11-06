Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Target Price at $40.57

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

