Reviewing Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Puma Biotechnology and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.77%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.57%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $228.00 million 0.58 $3.80 million $0.08 34.75 Nature’s Sunshine Products $421.91 million 0.81 -$390,000.00 $0.26 69.08

Puma Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nature’s Sunshine Products. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -1.09% -10.00% -1.22% Nature’s Sunshine Products 1.23% 5.42% 3.43%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Puma Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors. Its products also includes PB272 (neratinib, intravenous), and PB357. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and sub-license agreement with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., CANbridge BIOMED Limited, Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.