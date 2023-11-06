CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Head to Head Analysis

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Xperi 0 1 2 1 3.00

Xperi has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.16 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Xperi $502.26 million 0.75 -$757.48 million ($18.26) -0.48

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Xperi -150.37% -10.23% -6.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions; connected car solutions, including HD Radio, DTS autostage, and DTS autosense; and Media Platform that provides streaming and advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.