Head to Head Contrast: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $691.32 million 1.03 $12.36 million $0.37 69.76 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.27 $32.31 billion $5.56 16.51

Analyst Recommendations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1 1 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $116.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.10%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 1.79% 3.32% 2.34% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 41.42% 28.42% 17.33%

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers 650V SiC MOSFET, a switching solutions for solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and energy storage systems. Further, it provides 750V SiC MOSFET for electric vehicle systems such as the on-board charge; transient voltage suppressors; silicon carbide product for industrial applications, such as solar inverters, UPS, and battery management systems. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

