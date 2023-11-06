Head to Head Survey: Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) versus Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chavant Capital Acquisition and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 77.74%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -20.72% Daqo New Energy 27.79% 11.36% 9.85%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.44 $1.82 billion $9.48 2.76

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition



Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About Daqo New Energy



Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

