StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 99.0 %

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.20 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

