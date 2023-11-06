StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.62 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
