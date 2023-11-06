Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.