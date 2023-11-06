Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,242. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,516,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

