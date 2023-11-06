Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

