Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

NOC stock opened at $470.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day moving average is $448.27. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

