StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Reed’s
Reed’s Stock Up 1.4 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.