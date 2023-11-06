Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.46.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.25 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $109.35 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

