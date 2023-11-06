Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.22.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.81.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

