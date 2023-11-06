Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Company Profile



Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

