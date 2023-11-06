Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WH stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,920,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

