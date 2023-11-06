StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

GORO opened at $0.41 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

