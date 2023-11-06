Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $33.43 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec

About Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.