Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIM opened at $33.43 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
