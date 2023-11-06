Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.03.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

