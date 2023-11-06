First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

TSE:FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.78. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$41.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 296,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

