Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

TSE GOOS opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

