Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIH
Toromont Industries Stock Performance
Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.