Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.38.

TIH stock opened at C$110.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$96.20 and a 12 month high of C$117.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

In other news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

