Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

