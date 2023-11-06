ATB Capital Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$50.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

