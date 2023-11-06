Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

