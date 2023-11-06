Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.