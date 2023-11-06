TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTMI. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.37.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

