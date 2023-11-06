Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $189.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.19.

NYSE HES opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

