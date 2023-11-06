IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $248.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $197.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.83. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

